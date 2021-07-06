Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 180,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Post by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

