Power Ledger (POWR) Trading 35% Higher This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $91.92 million and $6.61 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 35% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

