PRIA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $233.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. PRIA has a market capitalization of $216,470.25 and approximately $233.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00009158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00921234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045292 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

