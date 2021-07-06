PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of PriceSmart worth $29,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $248,859.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,877,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,591,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,336 shares of company stock worth $12,450,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

