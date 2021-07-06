Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of PGZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 15,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,964. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
