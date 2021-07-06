Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of PGZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

