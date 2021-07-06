Profund Advisors LLC Buys 74,472 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,472 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 276,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,573. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.