Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.78. 15,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.60. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

