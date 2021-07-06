Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 177,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after buying an additional 891,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 207,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,060. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,132 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

