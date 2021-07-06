Profund Advisors LLC Has $26.68 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 91,666 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 204,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 207,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 318,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,934. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

