Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. 395,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,356,756. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.