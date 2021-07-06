Profund Advisors LLC Sells 51,810 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,810 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 142,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

