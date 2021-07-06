Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Progress Software worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 291,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 24.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

