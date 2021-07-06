Project Inverse Hits Market Cap of $644,652.34 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $644,652.34 and approximately $5,330.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

