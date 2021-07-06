Project Inverse (XIV) Hits Market Cap of $644,652.34

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $644,652.34 and approximately $5,330.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

