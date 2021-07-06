Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Proton has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $997,153.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.79 or 0.00926525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044696 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

