Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 34.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,659. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

