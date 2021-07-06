Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,659. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.
About Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
