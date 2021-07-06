ProximaX Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $119,000.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00134592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00166627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,317.96 or 0.99964833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.88 or 0.00957984 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

