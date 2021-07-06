Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mitek Systems worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 103.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.