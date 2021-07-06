Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,499 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Koppers worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after buying an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 394.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

