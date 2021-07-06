Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HVT stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $771.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

