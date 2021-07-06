Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

