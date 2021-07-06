Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Etsy worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,353. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

