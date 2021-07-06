Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

