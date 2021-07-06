Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,184 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

