Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,831 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.61. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $128.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

