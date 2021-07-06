Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 87,740 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,740 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

