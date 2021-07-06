Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Five Below worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.10.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $197.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.