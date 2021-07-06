Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $319.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

