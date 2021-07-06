Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 656,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.