Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.