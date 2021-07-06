Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.55 Million Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.58% of WW International worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in WW International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of WW International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WW International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 over the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.