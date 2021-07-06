Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

