Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.18 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

