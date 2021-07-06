Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $565.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $570.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

