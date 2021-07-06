Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

