Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

