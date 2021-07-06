Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 16,806 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $176.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.66. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $176.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

