Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,750 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Floor & Decor worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $76,925,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FND opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $10,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,714,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock worth $16,915,086 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

