Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,796 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $175.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.