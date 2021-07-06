Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,018 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $1,799,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 289,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 451,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.