Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,905 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,353 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

