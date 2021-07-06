Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Five9 worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $187.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.25. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,813 shares of company stock valued at $19,346,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

