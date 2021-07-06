Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.56% of Monro worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.