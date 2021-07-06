Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of KKR opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.