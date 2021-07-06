Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after acquiring an additional 169,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

