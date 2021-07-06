Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

TTWO opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

