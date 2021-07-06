Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.04

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.61. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

