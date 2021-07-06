Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

