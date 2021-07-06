Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

